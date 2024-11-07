National Pension Service Acquires 33,082 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $35,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $82.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
