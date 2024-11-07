National Pension Service Acquires 33,082 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $35,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $82.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.