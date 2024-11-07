National Pension Service Acquires 8,776 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $37,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,512,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 251,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

