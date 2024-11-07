National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $45,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $288.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $193.60 and a 1 year high of $307.64.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

