National Pension Service Buys 24,350 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,856 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $37,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Trading Up 6.9 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

