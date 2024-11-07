National Pension Service Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $46,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

KEYS stock opened at $161.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

