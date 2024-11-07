National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $37,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $241.59 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $148.50 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

