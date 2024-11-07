National Pension Service Has $33.37 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after buying an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,376,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 44.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $186.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average is $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

