National Pension Service Has $34.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day moving average of $192.02.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

