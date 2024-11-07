National Pension Service Has $35.87 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $35,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $274,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.59. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.21 and a 12-month high of $225.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

