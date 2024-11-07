National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of SWKS opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

