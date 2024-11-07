National Pension Service Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $41,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xylem by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 365,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 246.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 189.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 433.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Xylem stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

