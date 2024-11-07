National Pension Service Purchases 2,342 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

National Pension Service increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Manhattan Associates worth $33,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $281.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.23 and a 1-year high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

