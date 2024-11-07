National Pension Service Purchases 2,404 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $35,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $3,468,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $4,043,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $234.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $239.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Hsbc Global Res raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

