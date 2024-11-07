National Pension Service Raises Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $41,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,065.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 141,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,356,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $257.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $267.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

