National Pension Service Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 208,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $43,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,229,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 76.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Baxter International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baxter International

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.