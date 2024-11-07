National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 93.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $2,272.62 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,363.97 and a one year high of $2,275.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,946.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,848.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $55.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

