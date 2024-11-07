National Pension Service Sells 14,848 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $33,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hubbell by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $472.12 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $274.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.