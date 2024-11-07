National Pension Service Sells 2,509 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $480.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $483.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

