National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $36,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

