New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 236,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 113,495 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 in the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

