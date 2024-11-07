New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

CALM opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $95.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.