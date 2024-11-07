New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,702 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,649,000 after acquiring an additional 425,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 115,391 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,001,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.