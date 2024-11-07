New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE:MAN opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

