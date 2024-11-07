Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,644.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $929,700 over the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

ETD stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

