Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE IVR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.03%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

