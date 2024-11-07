Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

