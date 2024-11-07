Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:OLP opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 119.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

