Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,610 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,966 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 634,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 577,045 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 127,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GT. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

