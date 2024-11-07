Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Stephens lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Trading Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

