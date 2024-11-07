Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,563 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

