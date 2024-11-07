Nvwm LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.6% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.82 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

