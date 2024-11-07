OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of OneMain worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 64.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 7,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,016,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point increased their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

