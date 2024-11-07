Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 46.1% during the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 74,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total value of $8,569,629.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,618,380.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,919 shares of company stock valued at $129,296,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $572.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $557.85 and its 200 day moving average is $514.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

