Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Quarry LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 100.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.