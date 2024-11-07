Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 18.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 311.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,493,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,175,000 after buying an additional 3,400,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

