QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

