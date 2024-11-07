QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,550 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 608.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 150,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 129,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 26.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 537,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

