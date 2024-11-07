QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,148 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in KB Home by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

