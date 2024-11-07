QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,752 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.3 %

BLDR stock opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

