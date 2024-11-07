QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,017 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

