QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,774 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

