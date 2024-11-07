QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $16,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,227,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

