QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $505.58 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $369.05 and a 1 year high of $506.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

