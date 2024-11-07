QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 147.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Vertiv by 29.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,080,000 after buying an additional 133,481 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after buying an additional 105,360 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $8,403,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 7.1 %

Vertiv stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.