QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 23.5 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

