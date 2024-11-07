QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,447.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

