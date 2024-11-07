QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 183.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.31, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

