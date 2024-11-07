QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

