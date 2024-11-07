QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,461,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,741,000 after acquiring an additional 593,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 4.3 %

MRO opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

