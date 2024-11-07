QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FOX by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FOX by 74.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

